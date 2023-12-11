Substratum Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $20.05 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00017025 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,055.33 or 1.00103312 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011086 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009985 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023883 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $135.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

