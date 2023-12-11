Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $272.65

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $272.65, but opened at $263.04. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $263.73, with a volume of 1,061,551 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.08 and a 200-day moving average of $267.80.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 600.0% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 33.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 15.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 35.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth about $13,351,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

