Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $33.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

SNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 197,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,598,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 197,705 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230,887.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,598,082 shares in the company, valued at $34,198,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $48,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

