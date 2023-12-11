Synthetix Price Tops $4.53 on Top Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for about $4.53 or 0.00010795 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $253.62 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 328,193,104 coins and its circulating supply is 300,313,249 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

