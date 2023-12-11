Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) is ION Acquisition Corp GP Ltd.’s Largest Position

ION Acquisition Corp GP Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,116 shares during the period. Taboola.com accounts for approximately 96.9% of ION Acquisition Corp GP Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ION Acquisition Corp GP Ltd.’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after buying an additional 4,238,440 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taboola.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,286,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 108,485 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Taboola.com Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Taboola.com stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 254,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.34. Taboola.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.45.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,282,975.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 65,018 shares of company stock valued at $261,416 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Profile

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.