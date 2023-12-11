Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.96.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $155.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $161.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

