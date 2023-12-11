Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TVE. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.25.

TSE:TVE opened at C$3.05 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.99 and a 52 week high of C$4.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.2750896 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

