TD Cowen Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $325.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $316.72.

Get McDonald's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $285.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.84 and a 200-day moving average of $279.57. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.