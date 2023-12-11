TD Cowen Trims Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Price to $185.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $195.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.63. The company had a trading volume of 193,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,934. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $235.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,428 shares of company stock worth $275,244. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

