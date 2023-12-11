Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$63.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.88.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
