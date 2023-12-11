Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.16

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1592 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12.

Telefónica has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years. Telefónica has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Telefónica to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.2%.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Telefónica had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Telefónica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Telefónica by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 50,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Telefónica by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 67.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEF

About Telefónica

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.