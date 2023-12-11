Telsey Advisory Group Trims Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Target Price to $102.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.60.

Shares of OXM opened at $93.18 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 717.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 328,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,439,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $14,156,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,512,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

