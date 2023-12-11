Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TME opened at $8.22 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.