Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) is Khrom Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Khrom Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,472 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare comprises 10.7% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Tenet Healthcare worth $19,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $10,576,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 131.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.23.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

