Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) is Khrom Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Khrom Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,472 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare comprises 10.7% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Tenet Healthcare worth $19,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $10,576,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 131.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE THC opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
