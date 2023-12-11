Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.81. The company had a trading volume of 28,476,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,257,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.18. The company has a market capitalization of $762.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.