TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $152.00 Price Target at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on TFI International from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TFI International from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.08. The stock had a trading volume of 142,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,899. TFI International has a 12 month low of $98.32 and a 12 month high of $138.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TFI International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

