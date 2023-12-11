The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Andrew William Dane Purchases 5,058 Shares

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Andrew William Dane acquired 5,058 shares of Artisanal Spirits stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £2,478.42 ($3,130.50).

Artisanal Spirits Trading Up 1.0 %

LON:ART traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 49 ($0.62). The company had a trading volume of 74,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,403. The company has a market cap of £34.57 million, a P/E ratio of -816.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 1 year low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 105 ($1.33). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.76.

About Artisanal Spirits

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

