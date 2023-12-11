The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Becker Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.7% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $44,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $64.20 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

