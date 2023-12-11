The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 8,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1,201.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 60,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after acquiring an additional 55,393 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $326.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $324.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.48.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.