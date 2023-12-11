The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Decreased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 8,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in Home Depot by 1,201.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 60,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,639,000 after acquiring an additional 55,393 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $3.85 on Monday, hitting $330.32. 481,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

