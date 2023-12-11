The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,010 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $140.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.71. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $169.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.