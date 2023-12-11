The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $3,189,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $2,714,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.3 %

Progressive stock opened at $161.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $164.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.02. The firm has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,597,691.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,342 shares of company stock worth $20,462,071 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.