The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Southern by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 160,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,850 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

