The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for approximately 6.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $16,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,662 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 227.84, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $237,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,993.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,368 shares of company stock valued at $34,881,453. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

