The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 68,640 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 36,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,113,585. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. The company has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

