Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.9% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $60,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $489.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.68 and its 200-day moving average is $509.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

