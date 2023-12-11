Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $283.29 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 7% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $283.29 million and $12.70 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00087843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00023446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001210 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,377,408,909 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

