Toncoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $69.54 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00005238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and approximately $69.54 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017097 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,588.23 or 1.00019264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011131 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,099,455,390 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,099,441,279.164757 with 3,454,730,577.0230055 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.15313089 USD and is down -7.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $59,939,975.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

