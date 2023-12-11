Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) is Bwcp LP’s 4th Largest Position

Bwcp LP raised its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares during the quarter. Topgolf Callaway Brands accounts for 6.1% of Bwcp LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bwcp LP’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $17,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MODG. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 955,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,957,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 812,959 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 11,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,302.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

