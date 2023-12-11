Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$124.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$124.38.

TIH stock traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$113.09. The stock had a trading volume of 53,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The company has a market cap of C$9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$96.20 and a 52-week high of C$117.13.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C$0.24. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 22.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 6.2130178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total value of C$69,036.00. In related news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.06, for a total value of C$69,036.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.02, for a total transaction of C$693,126.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

