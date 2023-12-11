Towerpoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2023

Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGVFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,659 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,103,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 493,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS ESGV traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.91. The stock had a trading volume of 195,961 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.