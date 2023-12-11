Towerpoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,659 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,103,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 493,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS ESGV traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.91. The stock had a trading volume of 195,961 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

