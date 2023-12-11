Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 70,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,242% compared to the average daily volume of 5,262 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 119.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 29,573 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,717.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 87,886 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at $709,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,282,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SABR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,107,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,417. Sabre has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $740.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.52 million. Analysts predict that Sabre will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

