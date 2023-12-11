Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Khrom Capital Management LLC

Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,246 shares during the quarter. Tronox makes up 8.4% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tronox by 100.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tronox by 51.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,627,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 555,449 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.32. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

