Trust Wallet Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $480.36 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $480.36 million and $31.68 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033884 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

TWT is a token. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

