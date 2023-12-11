Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Trimmed by Kinetic Partners Management LP

Kinetic Partners Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 279,355 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 6.0% of Kinetic Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kinetic Partners Management LP owned about 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $59,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after buying an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

UBER stock opened at $61.59 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

