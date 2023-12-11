Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.89

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.89 and last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 7944433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.70.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 125.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

