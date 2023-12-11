UBS Group Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $137.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.33.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $135.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.81. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $157,412,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

