UBS Group Increases United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $16.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UNFI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $891.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.92. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $43.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 11,265 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $239,951.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

