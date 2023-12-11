Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on UL. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $47.45 on Monday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,782 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Unilever by 22.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Unilever by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

