Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Cut by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,159.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,006.3% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 30,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNP traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $230.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.99. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

