Uniswap Price Tops $6.25 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.68 billion and approximately $180.43 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.25 or 0.00014811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00173476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009101 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.25163984 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 881 active market(s) with $190,975,329.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

