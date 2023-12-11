United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Sets New 1-Year High at $505.84

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $505.84 and last traded at $504.50, with a volume of 126158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.06.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

