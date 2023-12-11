United States Steel (NYSE:X) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus cut United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.10.

NYSE:X opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 173,480 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 424.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

