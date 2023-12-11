UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $1,258,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 39.3% in the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.4 %

UNH stock traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $542.28. 1,083,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $534.81 and its 200-day moving average is $504.77. The company has a market cap of $501.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

