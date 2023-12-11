UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,430,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 9,811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $542.16. 713,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,858. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.77. The firm has a market cap of $501.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

