Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) is Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the quarter. Valaris makes up approximately 4.5% of Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valaris in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 49.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $65.15 on Monday. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.08.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

