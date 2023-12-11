Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,216.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.