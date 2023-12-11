Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $154,878,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,450,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $165.43 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

