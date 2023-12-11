Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 490,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after acquiring an additional 115,896 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 501,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.