Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,745,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,578,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,190,000 after buying an additional 1,317,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,981,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,630,000 after buying an additional 536,550 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,921,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,024,000 after purchasing an additional 224,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $62.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

